Light trade winds for the islands through Friday

Weather Blog

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure currently 530 miles north of Kauai will move south to about 220 miles north of Kauai Thursday.

The ridge will remain there through Friday night before moving north.

This action translates to trade winds continuing over the area to Thursday, then give way to slight southeast winds over the smaller islands on Friday and part of Saturday.

Trade winds strengthens over the area Saturday night through Sunday. Look for trade showers to pickup overnight and mornings favoring the windward and mountain areas.

