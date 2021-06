HONOLULU (KHON2) – Brief passing showers will continue through the overnight to early morning hours on Sunday as a lingering upper level disturbance slowly moves northward away from the islands.

Trade winds will weaken over the next several days allowing local scale sea breezes to develop over terrain sheltered leeward areas.

Lighter winds and a more stable ridge aloft will keep drier trends in the forecast for most islands from Monday onward.