HONOLULU (KHON2) — A nearby upper low to the northwest of the state will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms for areas around Kauai through tonight.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Otherwise, trade wind weather is expected into early next week with a slight weakening of the wind speeds Thursday and Friday. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas, but localized sea breezes in protected areas may bring a few afternoon clouds as the background winds weaken.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- New drone technology will help monitor COVID-19 symptoms
- For Americans waiting on virus aid, no new relief in sight
- Light trade winds expected, with an uptick in showers
- The Crayon Project aims to spread multicultural awareness one crayon box at a time
- Island Manapua Factory forced to close for repeat food safety violations