Light trade winds expected, with an uptick in showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A nearby upper low to the northwest of the state will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms for areas around Kauai through tonight.

[Hawaii's Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Otherwise, trade wind weather is expected into early next week with a slight weakening of the wind speeds Thursday and Friday. Clouds and passing showers will tend to favor windward and mountain areas, but localized sea breezes in protected areas may bring a few afternoon clouds as the background winds weaken.

