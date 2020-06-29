Light trade winds expected, with afternoon showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface high far north of the area will keep northeast to east trade winds blowing over the islands.

A trough north of the area will keep the trades light today. This will allow sea breezes to produce afternoon clouds and showers on the smaller islands.

Winds will become locally breezy starting tomorrow. The trades will focus scattered showers over windward areas, especially during the night and early morning hours. Sea breezes will produce daily afternoon showers over leeward areas of the Big Island and Maui.