Light trade winds expected to kick off the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge of high pressure settling southward and over the islands will keep winds light through Saturday, with overnight land breezes and daytime sea breezes.

Dry conditions will prevail with only a few light showers possible over locations near the coast at night and over the island interiors each afternoon.

Light to moderate trades will return Sunday through Monday, bringing a more typical, yet drier than normal trade wind pattern featuring mainly windward and mauka showers.

Trades are expected to become disrupted again Tuesday, with a land and sea breeze pattern returning.

