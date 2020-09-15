Light trade winds expected through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Weak high pressure north of the main Hawaiian Islands will drive light to moderate trade winds across local waters through Thursday, with wind speeds expected to increase from Friday into the weekend.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Expect mostly dry conditions to continue this week, with periods of isolated to scattered showers.

Rainfall may increase slightly on Kauai Wednesday and Thursday as an upper low approaches from the north. Shower probabilities may increase by this weekend across the entire island chain due to added moisture and instability.

Latest Stories on KHON2