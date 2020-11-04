Light trade winds expected through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Winds will shift southeasterly Wednesday through Friday as a cold front approaches the state from the northwest.
Showers will increase over Kauai, and to a lesser extent Oahu as the front remains northwest of the area. Breezy trade winds will return over the weekend as high pressure builds to the north.
