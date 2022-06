HONOLULU (KHON2) – A ridge of high pressure north of the area will provide for light to moderate trade winds through most of the week.

The winds will be light enough for land and sea breezes across some areas.

The air mass is rather stable so just some passing light showers are expected mainly over windward and mauka areas with few interior showers possible each afternoon.

Trade wind speeds may pick up next weekend as the ridge to the north strengthens.