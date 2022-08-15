HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect light to moderate trade winds as a large trough far north of the state breaks down the ridge and decreases the trade winds across the region.

A hybrid wind pattern will develop starting today and lasting into Wednesday with leeward land and sea breezes along with lighter easterly trade winds lingering over windward areas.

The high-pressure ridge builds back in the north of the islands on Wednesday afternoon with strengthening trade winds into the moderate to locally breezy range from Wednesday night onward.