Light trade winds and dry conditions are expected through Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trades and relatively dry conditions are expected through mid-week. A few brief trade showers are possible mainly along windward-facing sections of the state.

The background flow will become light and variable from Friday through this weekend, which will allow local afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop.

This may result in some clouds and a chance of showers over leeward and interior sections of the islands each afternoon, followed by clearing skies at night.