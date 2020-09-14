Light trade winds across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will continue for the next several days, with wind speeds increasing by the weekend.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
A mostly dry pattern is expected to remain in place, with limited showers leading to sparse rainfall amounts, mainly in windward areas.
A slight increase in showers is possible on Kauai Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for increased moisture bringing a few more windward showers over the weekend.
