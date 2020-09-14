Light trade winds across the state

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will continue for the next several days, with wind speeds increasing by the weekend.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

A mostly dry pattern is expected to remain in place, with limited showers leading to sparse rainfall amounts, mainly in windward areas.

A slight increase in showers is possible on Kauai Wednesday and Thursday, with the potential for increased moisture bringing a few more windward showers over the weekend.

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories