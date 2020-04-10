Light trade winds, with an increase in rainfall this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An approaching front will bring light to moderate west to southwest winds to most areas into Saturday, bringing a few showers. The front will bring a wind shift to the north, and some increase in rainfall as it stalls over the islands from Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

A brief period of trade winds Sunday night and Monday will focus moisture over windward areas. Lighter winds are expected Monday night and Tuesday, with the stalled front continuing to fuel showers. Moderate trade winds are not expected to return until the middle of next week.