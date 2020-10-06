Light trade wind flow expected across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak ridge located north of the islands will maintain a light trade wind flow across the area through Monday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The ridge strengthens tonight and Wednesday leading to a slight boost in the trades that will last through the rest of the week.

The lightness of the trades today will bring on localized daytime sea breezes, especially along the leeward shores of all islands.

Interior areas of the smaller islands will also see some afternoon cloudiness and showers. With the stronger trades, there will be less afternoon clouds over the lee and interior sections.

Latest Stories on KHON2