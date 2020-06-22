HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trades will persist over the islands through Wednesday, with the strongest trades over the eastern end of the state. Showers will remain focused primarily over windward areas, although some leeward shower development will be possible each afternoon as localized sea breezes develop.

The trades will strengthen from east to west across the state Wednesday night, with moderate to locally breezy conditions expected statewide Thursday into the weekend.

An increase in showers is expected Wednesday night and Thursday as the stronger trades return. A more typical trade wind weather pattern should resume Thursday night and continue through the weekend.