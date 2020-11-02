Light to moderate trade winds, with windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate easterly trade winds will briefly return Monday through Tuesday night, with the best shower coverage expected over windward and mountain locations through the overnight and early morning periods.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Trades are expected to diminish and shift out of the southeast across the western end of the state Wednesday through Friday as an upper disturbance and cold front approach and stall west of the area.

Although most of the rainfall should remain west of the area where the front stalls, plenty of moisture filling in ahead of the front will support increasing rainfall chances over Kauai and Oahu through the second half of the week.

