Light to moderate trade winds, with uptick in rainfall

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakened high pressure ridge north of the islands will produce light to moderate trade winds with local scale day time sea breezes developing over terrain sheltered areas through Tuesday.

Trade winds will strengthen from Wednesday onward, becoming breezy by the weekend.

A developing upper level low over the region Monday will enhance shower activity a bit into the overnight hours.

Shower activity for the rest of the week will favor windward and mountain areas, mainly in the overnight to early morning hours.

