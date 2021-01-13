Light to moderate trade winds, with an increase in showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate west to southwest winds will bring an increase in showers Wednesday, with a focus over Maui County.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Passing clouds and showers will remain into Thursday as a front reaches Kauai and dissipates.

Trade winds will return Thursday before diminishing again Friday as another front approaches. The possibility of inclement weather increases late Sunday and into next week.