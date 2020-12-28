Light to moderate trade winds will prevail through Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A passing cold front north of the state will weaken the high pressure ridge over the region for the next few days.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Light to moderate east to southeasterly winds will prevail through Wednesday. These lighter large scale southeasterly winds will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop through the middle of the week.

Cloud and isolated to scattered shower patterns will trend towards afternoons over island mountain and interior sections.