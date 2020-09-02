HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will prevail into Friday, then increase slightly over the weekend into early next week.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

The trade winds will bring brief passing showers that will favor windward areas during nights and mornings, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.

A slight boost in shower coverage is possible around Sunday.

Latest Stories on KHON2