HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will prevail into Friday, then increase slightly over the weekend into early next week.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
The trade winds will bring brief passing showers that will favor windward areas during nights and mornings, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.
A slight boost in shower coverage is possible around Sunday.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- As pandemic rages on, Congress working to avoid government shutdown
- WEB EXTRA: Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks to media about upcoming season
- Mexican ‘federales’ refuse to investigate organized criminal groups, Chihuahua AG says
- Light to moderate trade winds will prevail into Friday
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 339 new cases, with 1 additional fatality