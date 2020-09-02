Light to moderate trade winds will prevail into Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will prevail into Friday, then increase slightly over the weekend into early next week.

The trade winds will bring brief passing showers that will favor windward areas during nights and mornings, with a stray shower reaching leeward communities from time to time.

A slight boost in shower coverage is possible around Sunday.

