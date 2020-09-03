HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds with a few showers riding in on the trades will persist through Friday due to a weak ridge north of the islands.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Winds are expected to increase some this weekend, along with an uptick in shower activity. Showers will remain focused over mainly windward and mountain areas.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Social media platforms combating misinformation ahead of presidential election
- Memorial service for Chadwick Boseman held in his South Carolina hometown
- Tua Tagovailoa was born to be an NFL quarterback, and his football life is just beginning
- Spectrum Sports, University of Hawai’i announces contract extension for television rights of UH Athletics
- Light to moderate trade winds will persist through Friday