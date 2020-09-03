Light to moderate trade winds will persist through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds with a few showers riding in on the trades will persist through Friday due to a weak ridge north of the islands.

Winds are expected to increase some this weekend, along with an uptick in shower activity. Showers will remain focused over mainly windward and mountain areas. 

