Light to moderate trade winds will hold in place, with passing windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will hold in place Monday, with passing showers favoring windward and mauka areas, and a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

A sea breeze and land breeze pattern should take hold on Tuesday as the trades become disrupted due to an approaching cold front.

This cold front is forecast to bring an increase in showers Wednesday through Thursday as it moves into and gradually dissipated across the islands.

A cold front will approach from the northwest Friday and Saturday, bringing a land and sea breeze pattern back to the state, with some beneficial rains possible late in the weekend as the front moves into the island chain.