HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will focus showers across windward slopes, while day time sea breezes produce a few showers over leeward areas this afternoon. Trades will strengthen from east to west on Saturday, bringing more typical trade wind weather through Monday.
A decrease in trade winds and an increase in showers is possible Monday night through late next week, as a mid to upper level low passes near the islands.
