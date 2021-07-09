Light to moderate trade winds will bring few showers in windward, leeward areas

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will continue to deliver a few showers to windward areas through Saturday, with localized sea breezes allowing for the development of a few showers each afternoon in leeward areas.

A more typical moderate to breezy trade wind pattern will return by Sunday with showers favoring windward and mauka areas, particularly at night and during the early morning hours, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.

There are no watches, warnings, or advisories at this time.