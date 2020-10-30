Light to moderate trade winds to continue through Saturday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak trough moving through the state from the west will bring moderate west to northwest winds through Saturday along with an uptick in shower coverage.
Rainfall should remain light. A ridge will build north of the islands by Monday and bring a brief return of trade wind weather early next week.
