Light to moderate trade winds to continue through Saturday

Weather Blog
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weak trough moving through the state from the west will bring moderate west to northwest winds through Saturday along with an uptick in shower coverage.

Rainfall should remain light. A ridge will build north of the islands by Monday and bring a brief return of trade wind weather early next week. 

