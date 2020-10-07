Light to moderate trade winds to continue across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Dry and pleasant weather with light winds will continue through Thursday.

An upper low will approach Thursday night, inducing a surface trough just west of the state that will shift winds out of the east southeast.

Daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes will continue for most areas, and could induce some heavier showers across Kauai Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Remnant clouds and showers from former tropical cyclone Marie will move through Sunday through Monday night as trades move back in.

