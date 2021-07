HONOLULU (KHON2) — Breezy trade winds will trend lighter for Tuesday and Wednesday as a ridge to our north weakens.

The trades will pick back up and become locally windy late in the week and into the weekend.

Abundant moisture near the Big Island will keep the weather there a bit more cloudy and showery than usual for the next day or so with localized brief downpours possible.

Some of this moisture may spread up the chain through midweek, but drier air is expected to return by the weekend.