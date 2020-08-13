HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep light to moderate trade winds in the forecast for the next several days.

Local scale afternoon sea breezes will develop along sheltered western slopes of each island with these weaker large scale trade winds. Brief passing showers will continue, mainly over windward and mountain areas in the overnight to early morning time periods. An upper level disturbance northwest of Kauai may produce isolated thunderstorms over Kauai County this evening.

