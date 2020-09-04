HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds today are expected to trend up, becoming breezy over the weekend as high pressure strengthens to the north.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- ‘Simply unacceptable’: Texas lawmakers want to hold Fort Hood command accountable
- Light to moderate trade winds expected to trend up
- Coronavirus: DOH reports 271 new cases, with 2 additional fatalities
- Soul Box Project depicts gun violence, helps victims
- Make-A-Wish Hawaii needs messages of hope from the community for wish keiki