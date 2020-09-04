Light to moderate trade winds expected to trend up

Weather Blog
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds today are expected to trend up, becoming breezy over the weekend as high pressure strengthens to the north.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Clouds and showers will favor windward and mountain areas each day, especially through the overnight and early morning periods as pockets of moisture move through. 

Latest Stories on KHON2

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories