HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trade winds will give way to afternoon sea breezes across most leeward areas today.

Windward areas will experience modest showers, while afternoon clouds and a few spotty showers will develop over leeward areas this afternoon.

Trade winds will become locally breezy Tuesday and Wednesday then drop a notch later in the week as high pressure weakens far northeast of the state. A typical, summertime trade wind weather patter will prevail.