Light southeast winds are expected through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Gentle to moderate east to southeast winds will hold through Friday, with localized land and sea breezes.

Modest showers will remain focused across windward slopes, though clouds and a few showers are expected over leeward areas each afternoon as sea breezes overpower the weak trade wind flow.

Winds will decline further this weekend, and developing instability could lead to periods of enhanced rainfall.