Light scattered showers expected to end weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2)

A ridge of high pressure north of the islands will keep moderate trade winds blowing through the next week.

Dry trade wind conditions will hold through Sunday evening with showers confined primarily to windward and mauka areas.

A disturbance aloft will drop southward toward the islands Sunday night and Monday, increasing trade wind showers.

This upper level disturbance will then move over the state Monday night through Wednesday, keeping showers a bit more active in windward areas and sending a few more showers into leeward areas as well.