Light, moderate trade winds to continue before boost over Independence Day weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light to moderate trades will hold in place, with localized sea breezes developing in the more sheltered leeward areas.

Fairly dry conditions should prevail in most areas, although a slight increase in showers is expected over the eastern end of the state in the afternoon as a band of moisture moves in from the east.

Hawaii’s Weather Station–Visit KHON’s hurricane preparation page here.

This band of moisture will then move westward bringing an uptick in windward showers to the remaining isles.

Trades will get a boost back to moderate and breezy levels Wednesday through much of the holiday weekend, with the strongest winds expected Friday and Saturday.

A return of more typical windward and mauka focused showers is expected as well, with a stray shower reaching leeward areas from time to time.