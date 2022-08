HONOLULU (KHON2) — Light east to southeast winds will linger into tonight, which supports the land and sea breeze regime with humid conditions continuing.

Clouds and showers will favor windward areas, except over interior and leeward locations through the afternoon and evening hours where sea breezes form.

A return of breezy easterly trade wind conditions is anticipated Thursday through the weekend.