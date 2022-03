HONOLULU (KHON2) – A weak area of high pressure will pass by north of the area tonight and early Sunday.

A front will approach the area late Sunday and Monday before stalling and dissipating near Kauai on Tuesday.

An upper trough will be over the area Monday through Wednesday allowing the airmass to become less stable.

Another high will pass by north of the area beginning Tuesday then move off to the northeast of the area by Friday.

Another front will begin to approach the area next Saturday.