HONOLULU (KHON2) – A trade winds weather pattern is expected through tonight as high pressure lies north northeast of the area.

A front will approach the area Sunday and Monday before weakening and stalling near Kauai on Tuesday.

Showers chances will increase along and near the frontal boundary.

Breezy trade winds will then fill back in on Tuesday with a somewhat wet trade wind pattern setting up especially over the west end of the island chain.