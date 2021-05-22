Light and variables replace trade winds

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trade winds will continue to trend toward light and variable over the smaller islands by Sunday afternoon, and persist through Tuesday.

This is in response to a front that will stall and dissipate northwest of the islands Monday night through Tuesday.

The light winds will promote a daytime onshore sea breeze leading to scattered afternoon showers.

At night, the flow reverses, clearing most of the inland clouds and showers to at or just off the coast.

Expect a rise in humidity as well with the light winds. Cooling trade winds will return on Wednesday, and continue through the rest of next week.