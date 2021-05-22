Light and variables replace trade winds

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The trade winds will continue to trend toward light and variable over the smaller islands by Sunday afternoon, and persist through Tuesday.

This is in response to a front that will stall and dissipate northwest of the islands Monday night through Tuesday.

The light winds will promote a daytime onshore sea breeze leading to scattered afternoon showers.

At night, the flow reverses, clearing most of the inland clouds and showers to at or just off the coast.

Expect a rise in humidity as well with the light winds. Cooling trade winds will return on Wednesday, and continue through the rest of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories