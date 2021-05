HONOLULU (KHON2) – A surface ridge north of the area has moved south and weakened.

Moderate trade winds will persist near the Big Island, but winds will be gentle and variable over the smaller islands through Tuesday.

A series of troughs aloft will keep the atmosphere a bit moist and unstable.

Afternoon sea breezes will produce clouds and showers with thunderstorms possible over the Big Island.

Trade winds will return on Wednesday as the ridge strengths.