HONOLULU (KHON2) – Winds will continue to weaken overnight with a land/sea breeze weather regime expected across many areas on Monday.

A cold front approaching the islands from the northwest on Tuesday will bring an increase of moisture and humidity especially across the western half of the state.

As this front stalls near Kauai on Wednesday, locally heavy rain showers will be possible over Kauai and possibly even over Oahu.

Elsewhere a land and sea breezes pattern will continue through Thursday for the eastern half of the state with island interior clouds and scattered showers favoring the afternoon to early evening.