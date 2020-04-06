Light and variable winds, with unsettled weather through Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A low to our northwest and a ridge of high pressure to our east will keep winds light through the week.

A weakening frontal boundary moving into the islands will bring some locally heavy downpours and a few thunderstorms today through Tuesday.

Scattered showers will continue across the state through the remainder of the week, as the frontal boundary slowly dissipates over the central and eastern islands. Showers will favor mauka areas during the day and areas near the coast at night Wednesday through the weekend.