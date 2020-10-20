Light and variable winds, with showers expected for Kauai and Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stationary cold front near Kauai will continue to weaken over the next few days keeping light and variable winds in the forecast across Hawaii.

Enhanced clouds and periods of showers will continue to affect Kauai County and Oahu through at least the first half of this week.

More stable conditions with less shower activity is forecast over Maui and Hawaii Counties under a weak ridge aloft.

These light and variable winds will continue through the week under a troughing pattern north of the state.

