HONOLULU (KHON2) — Moderate to breezy trade winds from a high-pressure system far north of the islands will become blocked by a passing disturbance moving through the region this week.

Lighter winds over the next two days will allow local scale land and sea breezes to develop. A few showers will form over island mountain and interior sections each afternoon.

Trade winds will strengthen from this weekend as the disturbance weakens and drifts northward, and the high-pressure ridge builds back over the region.

A remnant trough associated with former Tropical Cyclone Georgette will drift westward through the islands enhancing shower activity from Monday morning into Tuesday.