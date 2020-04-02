Light and variable winds, with afternoon showers expected for the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong low pressure system will approach the state from the north over the next few days stalling out roughly 900 miles northwest of Kauai from Friday through the weekend.

A cold front will stall and diminish before reaching the islands, however deep southerly winds will develop over the region pulling up deep and unstable tropical moisture from Friday through Monday.

Expect light winds across the region, increasing shower activity with numerous showers, locally heavy at times, with isolated thunderstorms from Saturday through Monday. Periods of unsettled weather may last into the first half of next week due to this persistent low pressure system lingering northwest of the Hawaii region.