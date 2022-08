HONOLULU (KHON2) – A dry, breezy trade wind pattern will continue through early Monday.

Trades will gradually weaken starting late Monday, allowing local night land breezes and afternoon sea breezes to develop into mid-week.

A disturbance aloft, along with increased low-level moisture, may result in increased clouds and showers, including interior and leeward areas Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

Trades are expected to strengthen again later this week.