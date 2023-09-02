HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy trade winds will trend weaker as we head through the holiday weekend, becoming variable daytime sea breezes and nighttime land breezes by Labor Day.

Limited moisture and instability will lead to only a few showers for the holiday weekend, favoring windward and mauka areas mainly at nights and in the mornings.

The subtropical jet stream will bring high cloudiness at times to Maui county and the Big Island next week.

Deeper moisture overspreading the Big Island could lead to more active afternoon and evening showers there around the middle of next week.