HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will continue to weaken, with land and sea breezes dominating for the next several days.

Expect clouds and showers favoring leeward and interior areas each afternoon, then clearing overnight with limited windward showers.

A shallow band of moisture will increase clouds and showers over Kauai and Oahu through Sunday.

Expect slightly drier conditions Monday through mid-week, with another round of increased showers possible toward the end of the week.