Light and variable winds to kick off the week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A weakening high pressure ridge north of the islands will keep light and variable winds with local scale land and sea breezes in the forecast through much of the work week.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

An upper level disturbance passing through the eastern half of the state will keep enhanced showers during the early morning hours Monday.

Cooler and drier trends will spread from west to east starting today. Isolated to scattered showers are possible each afternoon over island interior sections, with clearing at night through Thursday. Moderate to breezy trade winds return by Friday.