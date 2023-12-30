HONOLULU (KHON2) – Trade winds will weaken and veer southeasterly tonight through Sunday as a front approaches from the northwest.

Although the bulk of the moisture associated with the front will remain north of the islands, an increase in windward showers will be possible across the western islands from late Sunday night through New Year’s Day.

Breezy trade wind conditions will also return on Monday and persist through much of next week as high pressure builds to the north behind this passing boundary.