Light and variable winds to increase afternoon showers

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Light winds out of the east to southeast direction will continue through Tuesday as a weak disturbance moves through from east to west.

Although windward clouds and showers will continue, afternoon heating and sea breezes will be enough to trigger interior and leeward showers through the first half of the week.

A return of a more typical trade wind pattern is expected by midweek as this disturbance continues westward and the ridge of high pressure retreats northward and strengthens.