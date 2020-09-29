Light and variable winds to continue across the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A stalled cold front north of the islands will keep light and variable winds in the forecast into Saturday.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Afternoon sea breezes will develop each day building clouds over island mountain and interior sections and producing isolated to scattered showers mainly in the late afternoon to early evening hours.

Down slope land breezes will develop after sunset, clearing out any cloud cover and pushing shower activity off-shore.

Latest Stories on KHON2