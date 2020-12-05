Light and variable winds to accompany the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A passing surface high north of the islands will cause the trade winds to become rather breezy and gusty by this afternoon.

Trades will then trend down tonight and Saturday, becoming light and variable over the western islands by Saturday afternoon.

Light and variable winds will persist into Sunday, then give way to strengthening trades Monday into Tuesday as high pressure by to our north.

Trade winds will become lighter later in the week as high pressure moves off to the northeast of the area.

Passing light showers will persist when the trades a blowing with some interior showers possible during the lighter wind days.